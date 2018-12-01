Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of condolences to US President Donald Trump on the death of former US President George W. Bush.
His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, dispatched messages of condolences to President Trump.
The UAE President, Vice-President and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince also sent messages to former US President George W. Bush offering their sympathy on the death of his father.