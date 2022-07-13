Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, congratulated Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulziz on the success of the Hajj season.
In separate cables, the President and Vice-President expressed their sincere congratulations on the resounding success of the Hajj season due to the great attention attached by King Salman, his wise government and state institutions, despite exceptional conditions and safety procedures.