Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Asif Ali Zardari of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan on the occasion of his country’s independence Day.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to President Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on the occasion.
In his message on X, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said: “I extend my warm congratulations to the leadership and people of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan on the occasion of its 77th Independence Day. As Pakistan continues its journey towards progress and stability, the UAE reiterates its steadfast commitment to strengthening our collaboration, exploring new opportunities for growth, and working together to build a future of prosperity and success. Happy Independence Day to our Pakistani friends.”