Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to President Sahle-Work Zewde of Ethiopia on the occasion of her country’s National Day.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, sent similar messages to President Zewde and to Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on the occasion.
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan also sent a message of congratulations to President Bidhya Devi Bhandari of Nepal, on the occasion of her country’s National Day.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum also sent similar messages of greetings to President Bhandari and to Sher Bahadur Deuba, the Prime Minister of Nepal.
Azerbaijan is celebrating its Republic Day today. On the occasion, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed sent a message of congratulations to President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid sent similar congratulatory messages to President Aliyev, as well as the Azerbaijani Prime Minister, Ali Asadov, on the occasion.