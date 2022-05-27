Warsaw: President Andrzej Duda of the Republic of Poland, received in Warsaw, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.
Sheikh Abdullah conveyed to President Duda the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and their wishes for Poland’s further progress and development.
For his part, the Polish president reciprocated his greetings to the UAE leaders, wishing the UAE further progress and prosperity.
The meeting was also attended by Eman Ahmed Al Salami, UAE Ambassador to Poland.
During the meeting, the two sides explored ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in various fields. They also discussed issues of common interest, developments on the regional and international arenas and international efforts to find a political settlement to the crisis in Ukraine.
Read more
- UAE Cabinet approves Dh11.5 billion for new housing policy to benefit 13,000 Emirati families
- Abdullah bin Zayed, Polish foreign minister meet in Warsaw
- Shorter UAE work week highlights high adaptability of government, World Economic Forum hears
- World Government Summit identifies key decision points for global leaders in tackling challenges
President Duda and Sheikh Abdullah discussed friendship and joint cooperation between the UAE and Poland and ways to further develop them across various sectors to achieve the common interests of the two friendly countries and their people.
Sheikh Abdullah stressed the UAE’s keenness, with the support of its wise leadership, to enhance joint cooperation with Poland across all domains in light of the outstanding bilateral relations that bind the two countries together.