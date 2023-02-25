Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, Emir of Kuwait, on the occasion of his country’s National Day and Liberation Day.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, sent similar messages to the Kuwaiti Emir, and to the Kuwaiti Crown Prince, Sheikh Mishal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah.
Tweeting on the occasion, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed said: “Congratulations to my brother Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al-Sabah and the people of Kuwait on the country’s National Day. Our two nations share historical ties and a longstanding friendship, and we wish Kuwait continued progress and prosperity.”
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid tweeted: “To our brothers and sisters in Kuwait, a nation of love and humanity, Happy National Day. The people of the UAE send their warm greetings to you and your esteemed leadership, and we hope for your continued prosperity and stability. May Allah continue to strengthen our brotherhood and love for one another.”
His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah; His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman; His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu’alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain; and His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah; also sent congratulatory messages to Sheikh Nawaf.