Dubai: The country’s leaders took to social networking sites to share their joy over Al Ain football club’s historic win.
On Tuesday night, Al Ain entered into the Fifa Club World Cup final after defeating the South American team River Plate 5 - 4 on penalties.
His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice- President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, congratulated the champions by tweeting: "We were ecstatic, elated and delighted with the performance of Al Ain team in qualifying for the Fifa Club World Cup final 2018. A feat of heroism and manliness from a team that adores tournaments. Congratulations, and onwards to the cup."
His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE, said: “We are delighted to have Al Ain club qualify to the World Cup finals. We hope that the heroic performance of the team can continue to achieve more accomplishments and that the loyal fans of the UAE stand behind them. Let's join together to celebrate the joy of our nation.”
Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, also used his official twitter account to offer praise to the winning team.
“Congratulations to Al Ain FC for qualifying for the final match of the FIFA Club World Cup. You proudly represent the UAE and the Arab world. We’ll be cheering for you. All the best.”
Shaikh Hazza Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, made a personal call to the Al Ain team while they were in their locker room after the game, blessing them for their achievement.