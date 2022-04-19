Dubai: The UAE has rolled out a new methodology for government action focussing on launching major short-term transformational projects that will drive the creation of the world's best and most vibrant economy.

The new methodology of the government work was launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, during meetings that brought together 70 ministers and government officials from over 40 federal government entities to implement Sheikh Mohammed’s directives.

Sheikh Mohammed said: "Today, the UAE government launched the new methodology for federal government action, which focuses on short-term transformational projects and gives greater authorities to federal ministries, guided by the 'Principles of the 50' in paving its new government path."

“Today’s government work is different from what was 10 years ago, as well as what is expected from ministers. Our people deserve the best, most efficient and faster government,” Sheikh Mohammed added.

The new model aims to change the culture of the UAE government work in a manner that puts transformational projects and ideas at the focus of work.

The UAE is seeing a rapid growth phase, the Vice-President said, noting that the world is experiencing unprecedented geopolitical and technological shift, and that successful countries will be quickest in adapting to these developments.

The transformational projects represent an essential part of the government work system and will be implemented by joint teams consisting of federal and relevant bodies to advance the sectors of national priority. The ministers will be the heads of the projects.

The ministers and heads of the projects will be given more powers and flexibility to approve plans and budgets, follow up on executive teams and approve financial resources to execute the projects.

The UAE Government organised several sessions to discuss major projects aimed at supporting the efforts of ministers and federal authorities in drafting plans, presenting proposals for major projects in vital sectors and linking them to national priorities, in a way that would benefit the UAE community, improve the government's readiness for the future, and help achieve the 'UAE Centennial 2071'.

During the launch of the sessions, Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, said the new methodology embodies the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed to achieve progress in government work, and will boost the UAE's regional and global excellence and leadership.