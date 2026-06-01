UAE launches ‘Naseej’ initiative to transform textile sector into circular economy model

Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism, stated, “Thanks to the directives of its wise leadership, the UAE has prioritized the development of a comprehensive and advanced circular economy system in accordance with global best practices. Through Naseej, we are establishing a national framework that aligns policy, industry action, and public participation under this shared vision for a circular economy. By moving from fragmented voluntary efforts to an organized national system underpinned by partnerships and continued cooperation, we look forward to enabling the wide-scale implementation of circular textile solutions in the country, contributing to achieving the goals of the UAE Circular Economy Policy 2031."