Abu Dhabi: His Highness Sheikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Sadyr Japarov, President of Kyrgyzstan, discussed during a telephone call today ways of strengthening relations of friendship and cooperation for the benefit of the two countries and their peoples, as well as other areas of mutual interest.
The two leaders reviewed the latest developments regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and its repercussions at humanitarian, health and economic levels.
They also exchanged views on a range of regional and global issues and developments of common concern.