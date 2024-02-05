Amman/Riyadh: The UAE and Jordan on Monday emphasised the need to intensify efforts to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza and provide full protection for civilians in accordance with international law.
The call came as President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan met with King Abdullah II of Jordan in Amman.
The two leaders reiterated the importance of urgently addressing the worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza and supporting the role played by international humanitarian organisations.
The leaders highlighted the importance of establishing a clear political path towards a just and comprehensive peace, rooted in the two-state solution. They also stressed the need for diplomacy and dialogue to prevent the spread of conflict in the wider region.
The two leaders also stated their ongoing commitment to bolstering collective Arab efforts towards regional stability.
Blinken in Riyadh
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Saudi Arabia for another Middle East crisis tour, hoping to secure a new truce in the Israel-Hamas war as Gaza saw no letup in fighting.
On his fifth trip to the region since the war began on October 7, Blinken landed in Riyadh and was later expected to visit Israel, Egypt and Qatar.
Blinken was expected to discuss a proposed truce thrashed out in a Paris meeting in January of top US, Israeli, Egyptian and Qatari officials.
Diplomatic push
The diplomatic push has become more urgent with a surge in attacks across the region by Iran-backed groups in solidarity with Hamas, triggering counterattacks by the United States.
The proposed truce would pause fighting for an initial six weeks as Hamas frees hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners held by Israel, according to a Hamas source.