People react under heavy rain as typhoon Wipha approaches in Hong Kong on July 31, 2019. Image Credit: Reuters

Also in this package UAE warns travellers not to wear black or white in this country

Dubai: The UAE Consulate in Hong Kong released a fresh travel advisory on Wednesday to passengers visiting Hong Kong.

The cautionary message was announced after the Hong Kong Observatory issued a typhoon signal number 8, which said it expected strong gales to range from 63 to 87 km/h and a storm from 88 to 117 km/h. Gusts were also expected to exceed 180 km/h.

The UAE mission warned visitors to follow the instructions of local authorities and in the event of an emergency, urged citizens to contact the UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation on 800-444-44 or the UAE Consulate directly on +852-2866-1823.

On Wednesday, Hong Kong International Airport said flights may be affected and warned passengers to follow announcements and confirm their seats before going to the airport.

Cathay Pacific and Cathay Dragon warned passengers of possible delays, while Hong Kong airlines also advised travellers to check the latest status of their flight before heading out.

In a statement, Cathay Pacific said it is closely monitoring the situation and assessing the potential impact of flights in and out of Hong Kong International Airport.

“There are currently no significant changes to our schedules. If you are scheduled to travel today, 31 July, please note that there may be delays, diversions, or cancellations to our flights, subject to the weather conditions and airport operations,” it said.