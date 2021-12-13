Abu Dhabi: Prime Minister of Israel Naftali Bennett arrived in the UAE on Sunday on an official visit, the Emirates news Agency (WAM) reported.
Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, welcomed Bennett upon his arrival at the Presidential Terminal at Abu Dhabi International Airport.
In attendance during the Israeli premier's arrival were Mohammed Mahmoud Al Khaja, UAE Ambassador to Israel, and Amir Hayek, Israel's ambassador to the UAE.
Bennett is scheduled to meet His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Monday.