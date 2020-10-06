Occupied Jerusalem: The foreign ministers of UAE and Israel will meet in Germany on Tuesday to discuss further steps in normalising relations, officials said on Monday. The UAE and Israel last month signed an agreement in Washington to normalise diplomatic ties and forge a broad new relationship.
“It is a great honour that the Israeli and Emirati foreign ministers have chosen Berlin as the location for their historic first meeting,” German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said in a statement. “We are doing everything we can to be good hosts for the dialogue between the two countries on how to shape their future bilateral relations,” Maas said.
Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi will discuss a variety of issues in promoting ties, according to an Israeli Foreign Ministry spokesman.