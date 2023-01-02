Dubai: The UAE Gender Balance Council reviewed its achievements in 2022 and the current and new projects in the coming phase of its journey, during its fourth and last regular meeting for 2022.
Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE Gender Balance Council, said: “2022 was a milestone in the council’s journey as it witnessed qualitative achievements locally and globally.”
Mona Al Marri, Vice-President of the council, chaired the meeting dedicated to outlining the 2022 achievements and the outcomes of its local and international partnerships forged last year.
The council carried out several initiatives and projects as part of its action plan implemented in line with the UAE Gender Balance Council Strategy 2022-2026, which was launched in March with a view to further reducing the gender gap across all sectors, enhancing the UAE’s ranking in global competitiveness reports on gender equality and achieve gender balance in decision-making positions, as well as promoting the UAE’s status as a benchmark for gender balance legislation.