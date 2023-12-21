Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has urged Emirati citizens in the Czech capital Prague to exercise caution and stay away from the area where a shooting incident occurred at a university on Thursday.
The ministry advised citizens to adhere to safety instructions issued by Czech authorities and contact 0097180024 in case of emergency. It also urged them to register with its Twajudi services via its website - www.mofa.gov.ae - or smartphone application ‘UAEMOFA’, primarily dedicated to assisting UAE citizens who face emergency situations or crises abroad.
The alert was issued after the shooting in central Prague left several people dead and dozens of others injured at the university building in Jan Palache Square in the Czech Republic’s capital on Thursday afternoon.
The private Nova TV reported a blast and a gunman on the roof of the building in Prague's historic centre.