During the meeting, Sheikh Abdullah conveyed to the Turkish president the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and his wishes for growth and prosperity to the Republic of Turkey. The Turkish president reciprocated the greetings and wished the UAE continued progress and prosperity.

The two sides discussed the prospects of advancing cooperation between their countries across all fields. They also reviewed the situation in the region and the importance of enhancing efforts to establish peace, security and stability. The latest regional and global developments were also addressed during the meeting, including the crisis in Ukraine.

Sheikh Abdullah stressed the keenness of the UAE, under the leadership of Sheikh Mohamed, to enhance collaboration with Turkey, and to work together to consolidate the pillars of security and stability in the region and forge ahead with the development efforts to achieve their peoples’ aspirations for progress and prosperity.

Ministers meeting

During his visit, Sheikh Abdullah also met Foreign Minister of Turkey, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu. They reviewed the outcome of the state visit paid by President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to the UAE in February, notably with regards to the exchange of cooperation agreements and agreements to expand partnerships between the two countries across various fronts.

Sheikh Abdullah (L) with Foreign Minister of Turkey, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu Image Credit: Supplied

The two ministers also underlined the importance of strengthening efforts to achieve peace, stability and development in the region.

They addressed the latest regional and global developments, including those relevant to the stability of energy supplies and food markets in the world, and the global efforts made to reach a political settlement to the crisis in Ukraine.

Sheikh Abdullah stressed that the Emirati-Turkish relations are steadily growing and evolving, and that the leadership of both nations are determined to establish a sustainable model of a win-to-win partnership for the benefit of their peoples and other peoples in the region.

The two ministers held a joint news conference following their meeting.

Sheikh Abdullah started the conference by hailing the warm welcome and hospitality he received since his arrival in Turkey.

“Thank you for your condolences over the passing of late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him. We will be working together over the coming years to serve our bilateral relations. Under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, these relations can fulfill many of the hopes and aspirations of our two peoples, and strengthen the regional positions of our two nations,” he said.

“I hope that we can work together to finalise the trade partnership agreement between our countries, whereby we can double our trade exchanges. We can also collaborate more to strengthen our partnerships around the world,” he added, highlighting Africa as an example of such collaboration.

“There are many areas of collaboration, such as development and trade partnerships as well as working to revive and create the best possible ecosystems for Emirati and Turkish industries and businesses.”

Sheikh Abdullah elaborated by highlighting renewable energy as one of the sectors in which both nations are interested in strengthening their bilateral relations. “This sector is not only successful from a commercial point of view, but is also consequential to our countries that are both working towards reducing carbon emissions in the world.”

Sheikh Abdullah praised the increase in the volume of trade between the two countries to about Dh50 billion.

“We have achieved an 82 per cent growth in trade exchanges within two years, thanks to the strong will and hard work of our two governments to revive this exchange.

“I am very delighted with the latest momentum gained by our bilateral relations, not only the commercial, economic and political momentum, but also the cultural one, which was evident in your contribution to the success of Expo 2020 Dubai and your valuable participation in the global event.’’ Addressing the attending media representatives, he said, “Our talks here addressed a series of regional and global challenges, most notably food security-related issues. They were not only challenges but also opportunities. We talked about the prospects for accelerating joint action between Turkey and the UAE to enhance our food security.”

He concluded by hailing the ties of friendship and fraternity between the two nations. “I’m looking forward to working together to make our peoples happy and continue to serve them, while ensuring this partnership will remain a source of pride for us all,” he said.

For his part, the Turkish Foreign Minister said that the talks with Sheikh Abdullah touched on many issues related to collaboration in various sectors, such as trade, economy, technology and energy, stressing that the UAE is Turkey’s largest trade partner in the region.

He indicated that Turkish investors are keen to increase their investments in the UAE, noting that his meeting with the UAE top diplomat also addressed the opportunities up for grabs for the two nations to strengthen joint work in other countries.

Upcoming agreement

“We’re looking forward to signing a trade partnership agreement with the UAE by the end of this year. We’re keen to advance our relations to the highest possible level and to work together inspired by the support of the leaderships of our countries,” Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said.

In response to a question about the future of relations between the two countries and potential investment opportunities, Sheikh Abdullah said: “While talking about developing partnerships between the two countries today, it is important to highlight the UAE’s increased interest in the field of energy in general. And in this regard, we talked about some ideas, especially with regards to renewable, solar and electric energy.”

He added: “One of the world’s key companies working in this filed today, namely the Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company [Masdar], is highly interested in seeking business opportunities in Turkey, whether at the corporate level with the Turkish private sector, or with the Turkish government.”

Sheikh Abdullah pointed out that Masdar is a global renewable energy leader in delivering the world’s largest and lowest cost solar plants. “We are proud of this status; and Emirati companies are increasingly interested in working in Turkey in the field of energy in general, as well as in areas of transport infrastructure, including ports and rails.”

He added that Turkey boasts great potential in the field of tourism. “It is a vital sector, and we are looking forward to unlocking opportunities to strengthen our relations in this regard.”

“COVID-19 was an opportunity for all of us to realise there is more work to be done in the health sector, and the pharmaceutical production sector will witness more interest on our part in searching for investment opportunities in Turkey.”

“Our interest is not only focused on working in Turkey, but also working with Turkey in other parts of the world, including Africa, Latin America, Central Asia, Southeast Asia and South Asia. There are great opportunities up for grabs in these countries, where there’s great respect as well for Turkey and the UAE; and we can strengthen this relationship by creating a better joint presence for both of us in these countries.”

In response to a question about his recent visit to Israel, the Turkish foreign minister stressed that dialogue is necessary and fruitful. “Differences might exist, but severing relations is not good. We have conveyed the message to our Palestinian brothers as well as to the Israelis; and we will work to take additional steps in collaboration with Egypt in this regard.”

He indicated that Turkey is also making efforts for the stability of Libya. “With regards to Yemen, we have expressed our full solidarity with the UAE and Saudi Arabia following the terrorist attacks on the two countries. We are fighting terrorism together and are all open for peace to ensure the common interest of our peoples.”

In this context, Sheikh Abdullah said: “I congratulate you, Your Excellency, on your visit to Israel and our brothers in Palestine. There is no doubt that encouraging a return to the peace process and dialogue between Palestinians and Israelis is extremely important. Our region is awash with griefs and embitterment, while our peoples deserve the best.”

He added: “What you’ve done during your visit is very significant to encourage the Palestinians and Israelis to get out of this impasse.

“Ultimately, we’re working for the common good and serving the best interests of the two peoples, rather than for the ideologies. Unfortunately, if the ideological contest intensifies, the two parties concerned do find it extremely difficult to work together.”

Addressing his Turkish counterpart, Sheikh Abdullah said: “Your Excellency, I congratulate the Turkish diplomacy on what you’ve achieved, and I am positive that thanks to the good offices that you are making between the Palestinians and the Israelis, and between the Russians and the Ukrainians, your role and efforts will bear fruit.”