New York: Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, on the sidelines of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, to discuss the solid bilateral relations and joint strategic partnership.
The two sides exchanged views on regional and international developments, including the crisis in Ukraine, where Sheikh Abdullah reiterated the UAE’s full readiness to support all efforts aimed at finding a peaceful solution to the conflict. They also discussed the situation in the region and an array of issues of common concern, including energy and food markets and the importance of their stability to the global economy.
The top UAE diplomat highlighted the strength and depth of the strategic relations between the UAE and the Russian Federation, noting that the partnership between the two friendly countries has produced many achievements in support of their vision to achieve sustainable economic growth and enhance the prosperity of their peoples.
The meeting was attended by Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State; and Ambassador Lana Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister for Political Affairs and Permanent Representative of the UAE to the United Nations.