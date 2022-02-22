Abu Dhabi: Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), held a meeting on Monday with Om Birla, Speaker of the Lok Sabha, at the FNC’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi, to discuss ways of enhancing parliamentary cooperation.
During the meeting, the sides commended the virtual UAE-India summit held by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during which they signed the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).
They also agreed to establish an Emirati-Indian parliamentary friendship committee to strengthen the cooperation between the two parliamentary institutions and achieve the goals of their countries concerning matters of mutual concern.
Ghobash then commended India’s condemnation of the Houthi attacks on civilian facilities in the UAE and its full support for the UAE and its right to take whatever action it deems necessary to ensure its safety and protect sovereignty. He noted that India has been a leading supporter of the UAE’s nominations for memberships in international organisations.
He also lauded India’s participation in Expo 2020 Dubai, through one of the largest pavilions at the event, which showcases the country’s post-COVID-19 experience and its culture.
Birla thanked Ghobash for his invitation and hospitality, stressing that visiting the UAE and the FNC has been an great opportunity to enhance bilateral ties.
He then congratulated the UAE’s leadership, government, and people on the country’s Golden Jubilee, and lauded the successful hosting of Expo 2020 Dubai despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
India is celebrating its 75th Independence Day through a programme aimed at strengthening its relations with the world, Birla added, while stressing the importance of enhancing the cooperation between Asian countries.
He then invited Ghobash to visit India to continue their dialogue on matters of mutual concern.