GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 39°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Government

UAE Floating Hospital fits prosthetic limbs for 64 Palestinians

The Step of Hope programme is supported by six UAE humanitarian organisations and entities

Last updated:
WAM
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google

Al Arish: The UAE Floating Hospital in the Egyptian city of Al Arish has successfully fitted prosthetic limbs for 64 Palestinian amputees since the launch of the ''Step of Hope'' programme, implemented as part of Operation Gallant Knight 3, marking a new achievement that reflects the UAE's continued commitment to humanitarian efforts in support of the Palestinian people.

The Step of Hope programme aims to rehabilitate amputees through an integrated system of medical and rehabilitation services, including medical assessments, the manufacture and fitting of prosthetic limbs, physiotherapy and physical rehabilitation sessions, as well as continuous medical follow-up. The programme seeks to help beneficiaries adapt to their prosthetic limbs, regain mobility and resume their daily lives.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Treatment and rehabilitation plans for beneficiaries are continuing under the programme, with the specialised medical team providing physiotherapy and rehabilitation sessions based on individual programmes tailored to each beneficiary's health condition, with the aim of achieving the best possible treatment outcomes and accelerating recovery.

The Step of Hope programme is supported by six UAE humanitarian organisations and entities, including the International Charity Organisation, Sharjah Charity International, The Big Heart Foundation, Dar Al Ber Society, Zayed Authority for People of Determination, and the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma'an. The initiative reflects the UAE's approach to coordinating humanitarian efforts and strengthening partnerships to support the Palestinian people and alleviate their suffering.

The UAE Floating Hospital continues to provide medical and rehabilitation services through specialised medical teams and advanced facilities, reflecting the UAE's commitment to providing comprehensive healthcare to the injured and restoring hope through treatment and rehabilitation programmes that help improve their quality of life and enhance their ability to reintegrate into society.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

UAE President invites Saudi King to UN Water Conference

UAE President invites Saudi King to UN Water Conference

2h ago1m read
Dr Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President.

Iran must work with GCC to end war: Anwar Gargash

1m read
For the UAE, humanitarian diplomacy should not be understood as an adjunct to foreign policy. It is an increasingly important instrument of foreign policy in its own right.

Beyond aid: Why humanitarian diplomacy matters for UAE

5m read
Customers can use Jaywan through the Tahseel website and smart application as well as at all Tahseel service centres, allowing government payments to be completed remotely or in person.

Sharjah expands govt payment options with Jaywan card

1m read