Abu Dhabi: The UAE has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with the Islamic Republic of Pakistan over the victims of the train accident that occurred in the Nawabshah district of Sindh province, which resulted in multiple deaths and injury.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the government and people of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, as well as to the families of the victims of this tragedy, and its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.