Villagers help flood victims in Rantau Panjang, a Malaysian town bordering Thailand. Image Credit: Reuters

Abu Dhabi: The UAE has provided urgent humanitarian aid to those affected by the floods that swept different states of Malaysia.

The move is in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and the follow-up measures of Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of Emirates Red Crescent (ERC).

The aid includes medical and food supplies and material for building shelters, in the first phase of the aid programme implemented by ERC. The authority is all set to carry out the directives of the UAE’s wise leadership and expedite supply of assistance to flood victims. An ERC delegation will arrive in Malaysia to oversee relief operations and deliver humanitarian aid to the worst-affected areas.

Dr Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi, the ERC secretary-general, affirmed that the UAE leadership is always keen to enhance the country’s humanitarian and development role regionally and globally and to provide assistance to the underprivileged and those affected by various natural disasters.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation expressed its sympathy with the Malaysian government and its people, sending condolences to the families and relatives of the victims, wishing speedy recoveries for all the injured and safety for the displaced.

‘First phase’

Al Falahi explained that the UAE aid programme to Malaysia was being prepared based on field reports and humanitarian appeals, taking into account urgent needs at the current stage. He pointed out that “the first phase will focus on shelter, food and health requirements and then other stages will follow”.

The recent heavy rains in Malaysia caused floods that displaced nearly 63,000 people and damaged infrastructure and public utilities, with 33 districts in eight states affected by these floods.

Earlier, the UAE expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with Malaysia over the flood victims.

