Abu Dhabi: The UAE has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with the Afghan people over the victims of the powerful earthquake that struck in southeastern Afghanistan, which resulted in thousands of casualties.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the Afghan people and to the families of the victims of this tragedy, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured.
Afghanistan was rocked by its deadliest earthquake in decades on Wednesday when a magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck the country's east, killing more than 1,000 people and wounding many more, according to a regional official.
The quake registered at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles), according to USGS, which designated it at yellow alert level -- indicating a relatively localised impact.
Most of the deaths were in Paktika province, in the districts of Giyan, Nika, Barmal and Zirok, according to the State Ministry for Disaster Management. The quake registered at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles), according to USGS, which designated it at yellow alert level -- indicating a relatively localised impact.
The official expects the number of casualties to rise as search and effort missions continue.