UAE sends 100-tonne of aid supplies flight to be sent to help victims of floods in Sudan

The UAE delivered 100 tonnes of crucial aid to support the victims of devastating floods that have swept through Sudan and South Sudan. Image Credit: Dubai Media Office

Abu Dhabi: The UAE has expressed its full support and solidarity with Sudan after the flood waters and heavy rainfall that killed around 100 people and inundated over 100,000 houses since late July.

In a series of tweets, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, said: “We stand in solidarity with Sudan following the devastating floods. Our sincere condolences go out to the families of the victims, and we pray for the swift recovery of the injured. Our thoughts remain with the Sudanese people during these difficult times”.

Meanwhile, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, ordered a 100-tonne of aid supplies flight to be sent to UNHCR warehouses in Dubai’s International Humanitarian City, to help the victims of the floods that struck various parts of Sudan and South Sudan.

Yesterday, Sudan declared a three-month state of emergency after flooding that that killed around 100 people and inundated over 100,000 houses since late July.

The Sudanese minister of labour and social development said that in addition to the deaths, the floods had affected more than half a million people, injuring 46, and had damaged more than 100,000 homes.

Much of the flooding was triggered by heavy seasonal rains, mainly in neighbouring Ethiopia, which caused the Nile River to rise to nearly 17.5 metres (about 57ft) at the end of August – the highest level in 100 years, according to the authorities.

Emirates Red Crescent

Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, has ordered urgent humanitarian aid to those affected by the floods sweeping Sudan.

The aid includes food and medicines to areas hit by the natural disaster, the worst to strike the country in more than 100 years.

The ERC is also developing an urgent relief plan to meet the needs of locals for food, health equipment and shelter, as well as environmental sanitation.

Quick response

Dr. Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi, the ERC Secretary-General, said the UAE wants to show solidarity and support the flood victims of Sudan, alleviate their suffering and contribute to improving their living conditions as quickly as possible.

Al Falahi added that the ERC is currently working in coordination and cooperation with the UAE Embassy in Khartoum, and local partners to deliver the aid. They are also working on environmental sanitation by providing pesticides and pest control equipment to reduce the transmission of infectious diseases, in addition to providing pumps to drain floodwater to prevent contamination and protect public health.