UAE envoy presents credentials to Qatar's Emir in Doha

Al Qamzi conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, to His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, along with their wishes for further progress and prosperity for the government and people of Qatar.