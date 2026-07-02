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UAE envoy presents credentials to Qatar's Emir in Doha

Ambassador Saeed Abdullah Al Qamzi vows to deepen bilateral ties and expand cooperation

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The two sides discussed cooperation and underscored their long-standing fraternal ties.
The two sides discussed cooperation and underscored their long-standing fraternal ties.
WAM

Doha: Saeed Abdullah Al Qamzi, Ambassador of the UAE to the State of Qatar, presented his credentials to His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of Qatar, during an official ceremony held at the Amiri Diwan in Doha.

Al Qamzi conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, to His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, along with their wishes for further progress and prosperity for the government and people of Qatar.

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For his part, Sheikh Tamim, conveyed his greetings to UAE President, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, along with his wishes for further progress and prosperity for the leadership, government and people of the UAE.

Sheikh Tamim wished Al Qamzi success in his duties to further strengthen bilateral relations across various sectors between the two countries, reaffirming his country’s readiness to provide all possible support to facilitate his mission.

For his part, Al Qamzi expressed his pride in representing the UAE in the State of Qatar, highlighting his commitment to enhancing long-standing fraternal ties between the two countries and advancing bilateral cooperation across various fields to achieve their common interests, in line with the shared aspirations of the leaderships and peoples of both nations.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed areas of cooperation between the UAE and Qatar and ways to further develop them to serve the mutual interests and aspirations of both countries and their peoples.

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