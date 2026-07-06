GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 31°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Government

UAE denounces Morocco terror plots linked to Daesh branch

Sheikh Abdullah reaffirms support for all measures taken to protect the kingdom's security

Last updated:
WAM
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs
Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs
WAM

Abu Dhabi: Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, expressed the UAE's strong condemnation and denunciation of the terrorist plots foiled in the Kingdom of Morocco.

The plots sought to seriously undermine public order and the security of persons and property, and were planned with logistical coordination and operational support from the Sahel branch of the Daesh terrorist organisation.

Sheikh Abdullah reaffirmed the UAE’s full solidarity and unwavering support for all measures taken by Morocco to safeguard its security and stability, ensure the safety of its citizens and residents, and protect its national achievements.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Sheikh Abdullah commended the efficiency and vigilance of the Moroccan security services in successfully foiling the plots and identifying those involved.

He reiterated the UAE's categorical rejection of all forms of terrorism and extremism, as well as any acts that seek to undermine the security and stability of states. He emphasised the importance of strengthening regional and international cooperation to confront and counter such threats.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

During UN Counter-Terrorism Week, the UAE reaffirmed its commitment to tackling extremism, terror financing and the misuse of technology.

UAE warns of terror risks from emerging technologies

51m ago2m read
Emergency assistance will be delivered through the UAE Aid Agency and UN partners.

UAE sends $30m in emergency relief to crisis-hit Sudan

3m read
Food parcels and shelter materials were sent to support families in the besieged enclave.

UAE sends 416 tonnes of aid to Gaza in four convoys

1m read
New tenant credit screening service goes live in UAE

New tenant credit screening service goes live in UAE

3m read