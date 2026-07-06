UAE warns of rising terror threats from AI and emerging technologies

At the meeting on the Review of the UN Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy, the UAE reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening international efforts to combat extremism and terrorism through multilateral partnerships. The UAE underscored the importance of cooperation among all countries and UN entities in addressing current global challenges related to countering extremism and terrorism, including disrupting the financing of terrorist groups, combating extremist narratives, and preventing the misuse of emerging technologies and artificial intelligence by extremist and terrorist groups.