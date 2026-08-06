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UAE court postpones Sudan illegal military arms trade case to August 12

Prosecutors present evidence as defence seeks more time to complete pleadings

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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The trial of 13 individuals and six companies accused of illegally trading military equipment destined for Sudan, money laundering, brokerage and document forgery, has been adjourned to August12 to allow the defence to complete its pleadings.
The trial of 13 individuals and six companies accused of illegally trading military equipment destined for Sudan, money laundering, brokerage and document forgery, has been adjourned to August12 to allow the defence to complete its pleadings.
WAM

The Abu Dhabi Federal Court of Appeal on Thursday adjourned the trial of 13 individuals and six companies accused of illegally trading military equipment destined for Sudan, money laundering, brokerage and document forgery until August12 to allow the defence to complete its pleadings.

During the hearing, the Federal Public Prosecution presented what it described as a comprehensive body of physical and digital evidence, including audio and video recordings, electronic communications, documents, technical and financial reports, as well as confessions by several defendants, arguing that the material substantiated the charges.

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Prosecutors also screened a video outlining what they said were the planning and execution stages of the alleged criminal scheme, including the use of UAE territory, institutions and facilities to arrange illicit military equipment deals, channel funds through companies, bank accounts and falsified documents, and conceal the proceeds. The prosecution said the defendants were arrested while inspecting the aircraft's cargo before its departure for Sudan.

The prosecution argued that the alleged use of the UAE as a platform for such transactions infringed not only domestic law but also the country's sovereignty, national security and international obligations. It said the gravity of the alleged offences was heightened because the military equipment was destined for a conflict zone, potentially exposing the UAE to allegations of financing or fuelling a conflict with which it had no connection and harming its political interests and international relations.

It added that the investigation uncovered what it described as an organised criminal network that sought to use the UAE as a hub for military equipment transactions and money transfers, arguing that the funds involved were not merely the proceeds of the alleged crimes but an instrument for carrying them out.

According to the prosecution, the investigation also revealed contacts between members of the alleged network and Sudanese military leaders, political figures and businessmen, as well as individuals and companies subject to US sanctions and Interpol notices. It alleged that the military equipment deals were carried out at the request of the Sudanese Armed Forces' Armament Committee, headed by army chief Abdel Fattah Al Burhan and his deputy Yasser Al Atta, in coordination with Osman Al Zubair, the financial official of the Port Sudan authorities.

Lawyers representing the defendants submitted written defence memoranda, arguing that some of the accused had been exploited by other defendants into registering shell companies in their names, while the companies' bank accounts were controlled by those who orchestrated the alleged scheme to transfer funds used in the military equipment transactions.

Counsel for the first defendant requested additional time to complete his submissions.

UAE Attorney General Counsellor Dr Hamad Saif Al Shamsi, referred the case to the Abu Dhabi Federal Court of Appeal on April 29, 2026, charging 19 defendants – including 13 individuals and six companies – with offences related to the alleged military equipment transactions.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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