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UAE continues urgent humanitarian response to support Philippine earthquake victims

UAE relief plan includes 20,000 food parcels and 20,000 gallons of drinking water

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UAE continues urgent humanitarian response to support Philippine earthquake victims

Manila: The United Arab Emirates has continued its support for those affected by the earthquake in Sarangani Province in the Philippines as part of an urgent humanitarian response.

In this context, the UAE response team, in the presence of Mohamed Obaid Salem Al Qatam Alzaabi, UAE Ambassador to the Philippines, distributed around 700 food parcels and 500 gallons of potable water to affected families in the province, in coordination with local authorities.

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The UAE's response plan for the coming phases includes the distribution of more than 20,000 food parcels and 20,000 gallons of drinking water to meet the needs of affected residents and help families recover from the impact of the earthquake.

The UAE response team also conducted field visits to a number of affected areas and directly assessed the conditions and humanitarian needs of families to ensure the greatest possible impact on the ground.

This humanitarian response reflects the UAE's commitment to continuing its active humanitarian role in supporting people affected by natural disasters around the world and reinforcing the values of solidarity and international cooperation.

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