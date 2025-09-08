UAE condemns terrorist shooting near Jerusalem

The UAE Ministry extended heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims
Abu Dhabi: The UAE has strongly condemned the terrorist shooting near Jerusalem that left several people dead and others injured.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) reiterated the UAE’s firm rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism that threaten regional security and stability.
The Ministry extended heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and expressed solidarity with the State of Israel and its people. It also wished a swift recovery for the injured, stressing the UAE’s consistent call for rejecting extremism in all its forms.
