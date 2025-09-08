UAE condemns terrorist shooting near Jerusalem

The Ministry extended heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and expressed solidarity with the State of Israel and its people. It also wished a swift recovery for the injured, stressing the UAE’s consistent call for rejecting extremism in all its forms.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) reiterated the UAE’s firm rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism that threaten regional security and stability.

Balaram Menon Senior Web Editor

Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, entertainment, and viral content, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.