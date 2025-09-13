GOLD/FOREX
UAE condemns terrorist attack on military convoy in Pakistan

UAE Ministry denounces violence and extends condolences to victims’ families

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
Abu Dhabi: The UAE has strongly condemned the terrorist attack that targeted a convoy of army and border guard personnel in northwest Pakistan, killing several members of the security forces.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reaffirmed the UAE’s firm rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at destabilising security and stability, and expressed its strong denunciation of such acts.

The Ministry also extended sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, as well as to the government and people of Pakistan, over this heinous attack.

Twelve soldiers killed

At least 12 soldiers were killed in an ambush by the Pakistani Taliban in northwest Pakistan early on Saturday morning, according to AFP.

A military convoy was passing through a town in South Waziristan district at around 4:00am when "armed men opened fire from both sides with heavy weapons", killing 12 security personnel and wounding four, a local government official said.

