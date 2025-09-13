UAE condemns terrorist attack on military convoy in Pakistan

The Ministry also extended sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, as well as to the government and people of Pakistan, over this heinous attack.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reaffirmed the UAE’s firm rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at destabilising security and stability, and expressed its strong denunciation of such acts.

Abu Dhabi: The UAE has strongly condemned the terrorist attack that targeted a convoy of army and border guard personnel in northwest Pakistan , killing several members of the security forces.

A military convoy was passing through a town in South Waziristan district at around 4:00am when "armed men opened fire from both sides with heavy weapons", killing 12 security personnel and wounding four, a local government official said.

At least 12 soldiers were killed in an ambush by the Pakistani Taliban in northwest Pakistan early on Saturday morning, according to AFP.

Balaram Menon Senior Web Editor

Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, entertainment, and viral content, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.