ABU DHABI: The UAE has condemned the terrorist attack on security forces in Kashmir, on Thursday that left scores of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel dead and injured, reports WAM.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said in a statement that the UAE "condemns this terrorist act," reiterating the country's principled and unequivocal position rejecting all forms of violence and terrorism.
''The UAE stands in solidarity with the government and people of India in their fight against violence and extremism,'' the Ministry said in a statement today.
The ministry called on the international community to unify efforts in confronting extremism and terrorism that pose a threat to global security and stability.
The ministry expressed heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and wished a speedy recovery to those injured during the terrorist act.
Saudi Arabia condemns terror attack
The Kingdom strongly condemns and denounces "these cowardly terrorist acts and stands with India against terrorism and extremism", the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was cited as saying by the Saudi Press Agency.
"Saudi Arabia offers condolences to the Indian government, families of the victims and wishes the injured a speedy recovery," the Ministry said.
US lawmakers extend solidarity and support
Several US lawmakers Friday expressed solidarity with India in the wake of a dastardly terror attack on a paramilitary convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district and said that the two countries stand united in condemning and defeating terror, reports IANS
Cutting across party lines, over 50 Congressmen and Senators took to social media to express their solidarity with the people of India and called for strict action against the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and its state sponsors.
The JeM has claimed responsibility for the attack that took place about 20 km from Srinagar.
“I strongly condemn the terror attack in Kashmir. The United States stands with our friends in India, and I send heartfelt condolences to the families that lost loved ones,” Democratic Senator Chuck Schumer tweeted.
Senator Robert Menendez said he was outraged by the terror attack, "one of the deadliest in the region since 1989".
Senator Johnny Isakson strongly criticised the terror strike and pledged the US' support to India in defeating terrorism.
“Today, more than 40 Indian military police were killed by a radical Islamist terrorist group in the deadliest attack in 30 years on Indian forces in Kashmir. I send my deepest condolences to the soldiers injured and killed in this senseless attack, to their families, and to India, a critical ally in the global war on terror,” said Senator John Cornyn, Co-Chair of Senate India caucus.
Senator Tom Cotton said the US stands with its "partner India as it recovers from a terrorist bombing in Kashmir. Jaish-e-Mohammed and its state sponsors must face consequences for this attack".
"My heart is with the victims of the #KashmirTerrorAttack. The United States stands with our Indian allies against those behind this heinous act of terrorism," Senator Mark Warner, who is co-chair of the Senate India Caucus and Vice Chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, posted on Twitter.
Putin strongly condemns terror attack in J&K
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday strongly condemned Thursday's terror attack by the Pakistan-backed Jaish-e-Mohammed in Jammu and Kashmir that claimed the lives of at least 45 CRPF personnel and said that the perpetrators behind the act should be "duly punished", IANS has reported.
In a message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Putin said: "Please accept the most sincere condolences in connection with the loss of Indian law enforcement officers in the terrorist act in the state of Jammu and Kashmir.
"We strongly condemn this brutal crime. The perpetrators and sponsors of this attack, undoubtedly, should be duly punished."
Putin reiterated Russia's "readiness for further strengthening counter-terrorist cooperation with Indian partners".
"In Russia, we share the grief of friendly people of India and hope for speedy recovery of the injured," he said.
Sri Lankan PM condemns Pulwama terror attack
Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has condemned the Pulwama terrorist attack and offered his condolences to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reports PTI.
"I strongly condemn the brutal terrorist attack in Kashmir's Pulawama district – the worst-ever terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir since 1989. I express my condolences to @narendramodi and the families of police officers who lost their lives," Wickremesinghe said on Twitter.
Former president and leader of the Opposition Mahinda Rajapaksa also took to Twitter to extend his condolences.
"I condemn the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased. The world should continue to combat terrorism," he said.