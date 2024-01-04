This image, provided by Maxar Technologies, shows a closer view of people gahter at the General Qassem Soleimani shrine at the martyr's cemetery in Kerman, Iran, on January 3, 2024 before the twin bomb blasts killed at least 103 people at an event honoring a prominent Iranian general slain in a US airstrike in 2020.
This image, provided by Maxar Technologies, shows a closer view of people gahter at the General Qassem Soleimani shrine at the martyr's cemetery in Kerman, Iran, on January 3, 2024 before the twin bomb blasts killed at least 103 people at an event honoring a prominent Iranian general slain in a US airstrike in 2020. Image Credit: AP

Abu Dhabi: The UAE has strongly condemned the terrorist attack in the city of Kerman, southern Iran, which resulted in at least hundred deaths and over 200 injuries.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts, and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability in contravention of human values and principles.

The Ministry expressed its sincere "condolences and sympathy to the government and people of the Islamic Republic of Iran, "and to the families of the victims of this heinous crime, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.