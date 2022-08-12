Abu Dhabi: The UAE strongly condemned the terrorist attack that took place in Yatenga Province, Burkina Faso, which caused the death of dozens of innocent people.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) said the UAE expressed its strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at destabilising security and stability in contravention of human values and principles.
The Ministry gave its sincere condolences to the government and people of Burkina Faso and to the families of the victims.