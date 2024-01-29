Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned the terrorist attack that targeted a US military base near the Jordanian-Syrian border, which resulted in a number of deaths and injuries.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed its full solidarity with Jordan, reflecting the strong brotherly ties between the two countries and peoples, and its support for all measures taken by the Kingdom to protect its security and stability.
Furthermore, the UAE reaffirmed its strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability in contravention of international law.
The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the government and people of the United States, and to the families of the victims of this heinous crime, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.