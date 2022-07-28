Abu Dhabi: The UAE strongly condemned the terrorist attack against a group of Royal Moroccan Armed Forces taking part in the United Nations Stabilisation Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, which resulted in the death of one soldier and the injury of others.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) expressed its strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at destabilising security and stability in contravention of human values and principles.
The Ministry expressed its full solidarity with the Moroccan mission, which participates in the international peacekeeping forces of the UN in operations to maintain security and stability in Congo.
The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the government and people of Morocco and to the family of the victim of this heinous crime, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured.