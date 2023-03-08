Abu Dhabi: The UAE has condemned the Israeli ongoing storming of Jenin camp, which resulted in deaths and injuries.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation called on Israeli authorities to halt escalation and avoid exacerbating tension and instability in the region.
In a statement, the ministry highlighted the importance of supporting regional and international efforts to advance the Middle East peace process, as well as put an end to illegal practices that threaten the two-state solution and establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.