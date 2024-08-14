Abu Dhabi: The UAE has vehemently condemned the storming of the Al Aqsa Mosque courtyard by an Israeli minister and settlers under the protection of Israeli forces.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated the need for Israel to respect the historical and legal status quo in Jerusalem and not to tamper with it.

In a statement, the ministry reiterated the UAE's firm position on the need to provide full protection for Al Aqsa Mosque and halt Israel’s serious and provocative violations taking place at the holy site.

The UAE underlined the importance of respecting Jordan's custodial role over the holy sites and endowments in compliance with international law and the historical status quo and not infringe on the authority of the Jerusalem Endowments Administration and Al Aqsa Mosque Affairs.

The ministry also expressed the UAE's full solidarity and support for Jordan and all measures it takes to preserve the holy sites.

The ministry called on Israeli authorities to cease escalation and not take steps that exacerbate tension and instability in the region, stressing the UAE's rejection of all practices that violate international legitimacy resolutions and threaten further escalation.