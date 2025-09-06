GOLD/FOREX
UAE condemns Netanyahu statements on displacement of Palestinians

UAE Ministry stresses its condemnation of all attempts to displace the Palestinian people

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
Abu Dhabi: The UAE reaffirmed its full support for Egypt, praising its ongoing efforts to stand with the Palestinian people, counter attempts to displace them, work towards an immediate ceasefire, and alleviate the suffering of civilians.

The UAE condemned statements by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu regarding the displacement of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip, describing them as a dangerous continuation of occupation policies.

The country stressed its condemnation of all attempts to displace the Palestinian people.

In its statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) emphasised that such unfounded calls constitute a flagrant violation of international law and United Nations resolutions, as well as a blatant infringement on the inalienable right of Palestinians to remain on their land and establish an independent, sovereign state.

The UAE reiterated its categorical rejection of any attempts to displace Palestinians or undermine their cause, affirming that safeguarding their legitimate rights is not merely a political choice, but a moral, humanitarian and legal obligation.

The Ministry further highlighted that lasting stability in the region can only be achieved through a two-state solution and the establishment of an independent, sovereign Palestinian state, in line with relevant UN resolutions and international legitimacy.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
