Abu Dhabi: The UAE has strongly condemned the terrorist attack against a United Nations peacekeeping mission in Mali, which left two Egyptian peacekeepers dead and one injured.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) affirmed that the UAE expressed its strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability.
The Ministry expressed its full solidarity with Egypt, which participates with international peacekeeping forces of the United Nations in operations to maintain security, stability, and peace and provide humanitarian aid in Mali.
Moreover, the Ministry expressed its condolences to the government and people of Egypt and to the families of the two victims, wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.