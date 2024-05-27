Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates has condemned in the strongest terms and denounced the ongoing Israeli violations in the Gaza Strip and the most recent targeting of refugee tents, which has resulted in dozens of deaths and injuries to innocent civilians.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) underscored the importance of reaching an immediate ceasefire, providing protection for civilians, and preventing further loss of life.

In this regard, the UAE stressed the importance of adhering to the measures stipulated in the recent decision issued by the International Court of Justice demanding Israel immediately halt military operations in Rafah governorate and the exacerbation of the catastrophic humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, as well as the necessity of keeping the Rafah crossing open for the widespread distribution of humanitarian aid.