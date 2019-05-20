UAE continues to adhere to its complete rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism

Officials jack up a bus that was damaged by a bomb, in Cairo, Egypt, Sunday, March 19, 2019. Egyptian officials say a roadside bomb has hit a tourist bus near the Giza Pyramids. They said Sunday’s blast wounded at least 17 people including tourists Image Credit: AP

Also in this package 17 hurt in blast targeting tourists near Cairo

Abu Dhabi: The UAE has condemned the terrorist attack on a tourist bus near the Grand Egyptian Museum in Cairo, Egypt.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, MoFAIC, said that the UAE strongly condemns this criminal act that threatens the security and stability of Egypt. It also expressed the UAE’s position of solidarity with the government and people of Egypt in their fight against violence and extremism.

The Ministry statement said that such cowardly acts of terrorism will not undermine the resolve of the Egyptian people and their insistence on continuing to confront terrorism without reservations. "This terrorist incident is completely incompatible with all religious and humanitarian values and principles," the statement added.

The UAE continues to adhere to its complete rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism targeting all without distinction, the statement said.