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UAE completes distribution of relief aid to Philippines earthquake victims

Thousands of food parcels and drinking water delivered to affected communities

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Manila: The UAE Aid response team has completed the distribution of emergency relief assistance to families affected by the earthquake that struck off the coast of Sarangani province in the Philippines on 8th June, as part of a rapid humanitarian response aimed at supporting affected communities and meeting their basic needs.

The aid distribution formed part of the UAE's emergency relief phase for communities affected in General Santos City and other areas of Sarangani province. The response team distributed around 2,925 food parcels and 1,000 gallons of drinking water to help address the immediate needs of affected families and ease the humanitarian impact of the disaster.

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Implemented in coordination with Philippine authorities, the UAE relief plan targeted vulnerable groups in communities where housing, basic services, and local infrastructure sustained heavy damage.

The UAE Aid response team conducted field assessments in several affected areas to evaluate humanitarian needs and ensure assistance was delivered effectively to the most vulnerable communities.

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