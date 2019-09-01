Emirati holders of UAE passports can travel to Paraguay without pre-entry visa

Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has announced that Emirati citizens holders of diplomatic, special and ordinary UAE passports can travel to Paraguay without the need for a pre-entry visa.

The decision is effective as of August 16, 2019.

The exemption came in line with the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the UAE and Paraguay on September 24, 2018 by Dr Anwar Bin Mohammad Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, and Paraguayan Minister of Foreign Affairs, Luis Alberto Castelloni.

The MoU was signed on the sidelines of the UAE Delegation participation in the UN 73rd General Assembly.

Ahmad Sari Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, said that the newly effective decision allows UAE passports holders to enter Paraguay without a pre-entry visa and fees with the possibility of staying for a maximum of 90 days per visit.