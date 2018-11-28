Abu Dhabi: The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) has announced that it will issue a commemorative silver coin, a commemorative one dirham coin, and an Dh100 denomination bank note with ‘Year of Zayed’ logo, for the 47th National Day.
The commemorative currency will pay tribute to the UAE’s founding father, Shaikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and the pivotal role he played in establishing the UAE, its subsequent achievements and the nation’s success on the global stage. Following in his footsteps, President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan has spared no effort in realising his father’s vision.
This initiative also aims to highlight the history from which the people of UAE derive their unique identity.
Mubarak Rashid Al Mansouri, CBUAE Governor, said: “It is very important to commemorate the Zayed Centenary and recognise his essential contribution to the rise and progress of the UAE. These commemorative editions reflect the spirit of the UAE and highlight the people’s loyalty to its Founding Father.”
The Central Bank will issue 5,000 silver commemorative coins weighing 60 grams each. The front of the coin will feature the logo and the ‘Year of Zayed — 1918-2018’, while the rear will have the phrase “Commemorative Coin” and the nominal value of “100 Dirhams”.
The Central Bank will also release the commemorative one dirhams, the back of which will feature the ‘Year of Zayed 1918-2018’ while the front will remain unchanged.
The silver commemorative coin will be available for sale at the Central Bank main office and branches, while the commemorative coin and the special edition Dh100 banknote will be introduced into circulation, as per the established procedures.