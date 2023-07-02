NEW YORK: The UAE has called on the international community to address the root causes of intolerance and extremism, including countering disinformation on the internet and social media.

Salem Al Zaabi, Advisor to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, who led the UAE’s delegation to the biennial United Nations Counter-Terrorism Week, was accompanied by Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of the UAE Cyber Security Council. Al Zaabi delivered the UAE’s statement during the general debate on the UN Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy.

“Terrorism is a complex, multi-faceted and global phenomenon that transcends borders, cultures and religions, and effectively preventing and countering it requires a multilateral and multi-pronged approach,” he said. “We urgently need to address intolerance and extremism more effectively before these behaviours escalate to acts of terrorism and armed conflict. Prevention strategies must be recalibrated to reflect this pressing reality.”

In his statement, Al Zaabi highlighted the UN Security Council’s unanimous adoption of a resolution, co-penned by the UAE and the United Kingdom, on “Tolerance and International Peace and Security”. The resolution is the first of its kind to recognise that hate speech, racism and extremism can drive the outbreak, escalation and recurrence of conflict.

The delegation and Ambassador Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, UAE’s Permanent Representative to the UN in New York, engaged with other UN Member States and international counter-terrorism partners on critical counter-terrorism topics throughout CT Week.

The UAE hosted a discussion on terrorist groups’ acquisition, weaponisation and deployment of Autonomous and Remotely Operated Systems (AROS), which also saw the launch of a UAE-sponsored report from the UN Office of Counter-Terrorism and Conflict Armament Research. Al Zaabi said that the report seeks to raise awareness of the dangers of proliferating AROS and their potential misuse by terrorists, and enhances the preparedness of Member States to prevent and counter the threats posed by Unmanned Aircraft Systems.

Ambassador Nusseibeh, in her role as Chair of the UN Security Council’s Counter-Terrorism Committee, co-chaired a UN discussion entitled “Global Threat Landscape: Assessment of Current and Emerging Trends” with the Permanent Mission of Albania to the UN. As Chair, she met with the delegations of Iraq and the Russian Federation. The UAE delegation also met with the delegations of India and the United States.