Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates joined Foreign Ministers of the European Union, along with their colleagues from Egypt, the Kingdom of Jordan, Qatar, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, as well as the Secretary-General of the League of Arab States, at the EU's Foreign Affairs Council meeting on Monday in Brussels.

The discussion focused on the Middle East Peace Process, and how to reinforce cooperation between the EU and Arab countries, with a view to finding a political solution to the conflict.

Monday's Council session was part of a two-day set of high-level meetings focused on the war in Gaza. The UAE was represented by Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister for Political Affairs in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Envoy of the Foreign Minister to the European Union.

Throughout the discussions in Brussels, Lana Nusseibeh called for an immediate ceasefire, unhindered humanitarian access, unconditional release of hostages, respect for international law, and renewed commitment by Israel and a reformed Palestinian Authority to the two-state-solution.

She shared details of the UAE aid operation, saying, "The UAE is the largest bilateral humanitarian aid donor to Gaza. Since the start of the conflict, the UAE has delivered more than 32,000 tonnes of food, medical supplies, and other items essential to alleviating the suffering of the civilian population."

She also provided an update on UAE efforts to provide medical treatment for victims of the fighting, and to provide access to drinking water. She also briefed participants on the latest aid shipment through the maritime corridor from Cyprus, bringing the total of deliveries through that channel to 1,100 tonnes. However, she acknowledged that such efforts can not compensate for the lack of access through border crossings, and called for such restrictions to be lifted immediately, and for the screening of aid deliveries to be sped up drastically.

Reflecting on her exchanges with senior officials over the two days in Brussels, Lana Nusseibeh observed, "One recurring message from my engagements here was the desire to further strengthen the coordination between the EU and Arab partners. There is strong commitment on all sides to ensuring peace and security in our shared neighbourhood."

She also held several bilateral meetings, including with Tobias Lindner, Minister of State at the German Federal Foreign Office, Tor Wennesland, United Nations Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, and Robert Oliphant, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs at the Canadian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.