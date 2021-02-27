His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai Image Credit: Twitter/@HHShkMohd

Dubai: The UAE government has introduced a new change to the Cabinet with two new ministers joining the Council of Ministers.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced the change on his twitter page.

“Hamad Mubarak Al Shamsi, former Secretary General of the Supreme Petroleum Council, has been appointed as Minister of State in the UAE Government. We wish him all the best and success in your future endeavors. The new move has been taken under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and after consultation with my brother Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed,” the Vice President tweeted.

“We also issued a decree appointing Khalifa Saeed Suleiman as head of ceremonies for the Vice President and Prime Minister with the rank of Minister. Khalifa is a key member of my team ... I wish them all the best of luck in serving our country and people,” Sheikh Mohammed said.

Earlier this month, Sheikh Mohammed announced a cabinet reshuffle in the UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs with two new ministers joining and two previous ministers appointed as diplomatic advisors.

“We made a mini-cabinet reshuffle at the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the presence of Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed,” the Ruler of Dubai said in a tweet.

“Dr. Anwar Gargash leaves [the ministry] to work as a diplomatic advisor to the UAE President and Zaki Nusseibeh to work as a cultural advisor to the President of the State,” Sheikh Mohammed added.

Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan was appointed as a Minister of State for the UAE. He was the UAE’s ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia prior to his ministerial appointment.