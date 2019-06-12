Decision specifies at least one Emirati under 30 must be included in boards of directors

Abu Dhabi: The UAE Cabinet has adopted a decision to increase and promote the participation of Emirati youth in the boards of government entities and companies, to ensure that their voice and views are included in government work.

The decision comes following the directives of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to empower the UAE youth and equip them to lead a sustainable future while incorporating their ideas and talents to create meaningful initiatives.

The decision specifies that at least one Emirati youth member under the age of 30 must be included in the boards of directors of government entities, institutions and companies. The decision also stresses on the selection process of young and creative Emiratis to become board members, which includes submitting candidates’ proposals to the UAE Cabinet for approvals.