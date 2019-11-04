His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. Image Credit: Twitter

Based on the cabinet decree by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the UAE Cabinet adopted a decision to appoint the UAE Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) Ambassador, the first of its kind in the world. The announcement comes as part of the UAE's efforts to strengthen its position as a global hub for future technology and innovative partnerships, and to employ the best technological advancements to make a positive change in people’s life.

The decision was announced in conjunction with the Global Future Councils meetings held in partnership between the UAE Government and the World Economic Forum. The UAE Ambassador of the Fourth Industrial Revolution

The decision to appoint the UAE Ambassador of the Fourth Industrial Revolution was made to elevate technological diplomacy to a crosscutting priority in UAE foreign policy, and to support to grow from a global hub to a global bridge. Ambassador role has a global mandate, to spearhead new global partnerships on behalf of the UAE Government, in service of a better future.